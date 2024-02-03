Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Reduced by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,951,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,300 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $124,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,063,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215,888 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 47.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,041,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,447,668. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $453,125. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.