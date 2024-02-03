Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,176,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after acquiring an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 303,185 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.66 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

