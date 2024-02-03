ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of ICF International worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ICF International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 56,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.17. ICF International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $501.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898 shares in the company, valued at $125,809.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,135. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

