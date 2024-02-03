Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $37.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ICHR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor
Ichor Price Performance
Shares of ICHR opened at $37.72 on Friday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.90.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Ichor Company Profile
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ichor
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.