ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.07

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 5920933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

ICICI Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 19.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

