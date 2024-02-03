ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.07

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 5920933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
