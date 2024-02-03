IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $525.00 price objective on the stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $573.63.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $527.14 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.