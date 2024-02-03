Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 5,456.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $424,627.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

SNAP stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

