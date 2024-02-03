Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $327,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,478 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,894 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,208,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 118,446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,452 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

