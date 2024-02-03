Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.90

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 331.13 ($4.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 458 ($5.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,572.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 378.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 377.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,800 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £6,534 ($8,306.64). 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

