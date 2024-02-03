Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$75.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.78. The firm has a market cap of C$40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.50.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.