IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Stock Price Down 7.7%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. 618,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 184,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INAB

IN8bio Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that IN8bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 11.7% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 511,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 279,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.