ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

