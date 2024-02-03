InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.39. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.09 and a 52-week high of C$2.96.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$46.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.30 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.4145873 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

