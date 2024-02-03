Insider Buying: Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Aldridge bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($21,866.26).

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

LON:IHR opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.07) on Friday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 77.10 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.80 ($1.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,097.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Impact Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,500.00%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

Read More

