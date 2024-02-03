Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total value of C$4,435,580.00.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00.

CNQ opened at C$81.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8339952 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.69.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

