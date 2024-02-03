Insider Selling: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $19,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.42 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Match Group by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 133,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 46,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

