Inspired (LON:INSE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Inspired Price Performance
Inspired stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.69. The stock has a market cap of £68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.54. Inspired has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.94.
Inspired Company Profile
