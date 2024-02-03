Inspired (LON:INSE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Inspired stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.69. The stock has a market cap of £68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.54. Inspired has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.94.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

