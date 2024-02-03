Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $259.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

Get Insulet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Insulet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $194.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.31. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.