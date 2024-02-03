Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Shares Down 0.6%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 1,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 981.98% and a negative net margin of 771.90%.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

