Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.71. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
