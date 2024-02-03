Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

