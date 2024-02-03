International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

