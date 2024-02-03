International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.30 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 272.90 ($3.47). 873,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,687,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.80 ($3.52).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 310 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.37) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -260.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

