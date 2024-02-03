International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.30 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 272.90 ($3.47). 873,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,687,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.80 ($3.52).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 310 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.37) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDS
International Distributions Services Stock Performance
International Distributions Services Company Profile
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.