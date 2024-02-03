International Paper (NYSE:IP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

International Paper Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,693,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,379. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

