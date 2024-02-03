Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 808,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 704,416 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 197,470 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 440,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

