Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSP stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

