Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stake Raised by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 12.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $691,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,613. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

