Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Shares Up 4.2%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 34,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 9,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
About Invinity Energy Systems
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.