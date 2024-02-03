Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Shares Up 4.2%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 34,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 9,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

