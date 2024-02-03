Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, January 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $69.12 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

