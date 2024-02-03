iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

