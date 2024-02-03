iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IEF stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.56. 13,809,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,857,736. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

