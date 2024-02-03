iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,809,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,857,736. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

