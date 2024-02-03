iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 277,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 118,735 shares.The stock last traded at $83.06 and had previously closed at $82.19.
iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the period.
About iShares Global 100 ETF
iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.
