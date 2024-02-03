iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 86,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 55,617 shares.The stock last traded at $59.86 and had previously closed at $59.35.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.