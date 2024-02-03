iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

