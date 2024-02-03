iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

