iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Cut by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $64,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 222,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

