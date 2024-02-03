iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

BATS MTUM opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.59. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.