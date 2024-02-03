iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Cut by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $172.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

