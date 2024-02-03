iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

