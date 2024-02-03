iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

