iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

