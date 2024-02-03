iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $197,944,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $194.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

