iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,567,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,043,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

