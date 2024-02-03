iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 143.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $234.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.04 and a fifty-two week high of $235.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average is $212.63.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

