J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 109,646 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,646 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $639.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.06 and a 200-day moving average of $549.76. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $654.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

