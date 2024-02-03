J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $61,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.84. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

