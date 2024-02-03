J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $73.47 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 293,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $187.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

