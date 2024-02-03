J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $51.43 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.