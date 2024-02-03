J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $71.31 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,027,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,311,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

